IDF announces three fallen soldiers, killed in northern Gaza Strip

Capt. Barak Israel Sagan, Sergeant Ido Ben Zvi and Sergeant Hillel Eliyahu Ovadia were killed in battle while fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Friday evening.

Captain Sagan, 22, from Petah Tikva, served as a platoon commander in the Tank Commanders Course in Battalion 196, "Bnei Or" Brigade (460).

Sergeant Zvi, 21, from Mishmeret, served as an armored corps soldier and trainee in the Tank Commanders Course in Battalion 196, "Bnei Or" Brigade (460).

Seargant Ovadia, 22, from Jerusalem, served as an armored corps soldier and trainee in the Tank Commanders Course in Battalion 196, "Bnei Or" Brigade (460).

All three fell in the same incident in northern Gaza Strip.