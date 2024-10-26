Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu says Israel chose targets in Iran based on its national interests

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 26, 2024 22:32

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel had chosen the targets it attacked in Iran based on its national interests, not according to what was dictated by the United States.

Netanyahu's office issued the statement in response to what it referred to as a "completely false" local television report that Israel had avoided striking Iranian gas and oil facilities because of US pressure.

"Israel chose in advance the attack targets according to its national interests and not according to American dictates. So it was, and so it will be," his office said.

 



