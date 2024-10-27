Jerusalem Post
Iranian officials to determine how to respond to Israel, Supreme Leader says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 27, 2024 09:56

 Iranian officials should determine how best to demonstrate Iran's power to Israel after the Israeli attack on Iran two nights ago, Iran's official IRNA news agency cited the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying on Sunday.

Tehran’s response to Israel will be inevitable, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a closed session, Israeli state broadcaster KAN reported on Sunday.

Ghalibaf's comments come after the Israeli air force struck strategic military targets in Iran in response to the Islamic Republic's October 1 ballistic missile attack.

“On the basis of its inherent right to legitimate defense, stipulated in the Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers itself to be rightful and duty bound to defend against the foreign acts of aggression,” Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, according to semi-official Tasnim News.

