IDF announces names of four fallen soldiers killed in Lebanon

The four soldiers served in the 8207th Battalion in the 228th Brigade. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 27, 2024 11:08
Captain (res.) Avraham Yosef Goldberg, Staff-Sergeant-Major (res.) Gilad Elmaliach, Captain (res.) Amit Chayut, and Major (res.) Eliav Amram Abitbol. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Captain (res.) Avraham Yosef Goldberg, Staff-Sergeant-Major (res.) Gilad Elmaliach, Captain (res.) Amit Chayut, and Major (res.) Eliav Amram Abitbol.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Four soldiers were killed in battle in southern Lebanon, the military said on Sunday. 

The fallen soldiers were named as Captain (res.) Avraham Yosef Goldberg, 43, from Jerusalem; Staff-Sergeant-Major (res.) Gilad Elmaliach, 30, from Jerusalem; Captain (res.) Amit Chayut, 29, from Haifa; and Major (res.) Eliav Amram Abitbol, 36, from Eitan. 

Capt. Goldberg served as the battalion's military rabbi, Capt. Chayut was a platoon commander, and Maj. Abitbol was a deputy company commander.

Remembering those who were killed in October 7 terrorist attack (credit: Canva)
Remembering those who were killed in October 7 terrorist attack (credit: Canva)

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Goldberg, Elmaliach, Chayut, and Abitbol raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 769. 

Soldiers wounded in incident

In the incident in which the four soldiers fell, three reserve soldiers, a soldier from the 8207th Battalion, and a Combat Engineering Officer from the 228th Brigade were seriously wounded, the IDF said. 

The wounded soldiers were transferred to the hospital, and their families were notified. 



