IAF eliminates Ahmed Jafar Maatouk, Hezbollah cmdr. of Bint Jbeil area

The Israel Air Force eliminated on Friday Ahmed Jafar Maatouk, Hezbollah's commander of the Bint Jbeil area of southern Lebanon, the military said on Sunday.

The IDF added that it had subsequently killed Maatouk's successor too.

Both terrorists had led terrorist activities in the Bin Jbeil area against the State of Israel and IDF troop, the military noted.

IDF operates in southern Lebanon

In southern Lebanon, in the past week, troops of the Golani Brigade killed terrorists and unearthed many underground terror infrastructures. The military noted that troops had identified weapons hidden in urban areas near the border fence with Israel. IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. October 27, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In one of the troops' searches, the soldiers discovered a hidden underground weapons storage facility in which were anti-tank missiles and AK-47s, among other things.