Christian Lebanese politician demands gov't say 'enough' to Hezbollah

A member of the Christian Lebanese Forces party reportedly demanded in parliament that the government stop Hezbollah from bringing further problems to the country, KAN reported on Monday.

“Hezbollah has built tunnels and barriers under the watchful eyes of Lebanon’s official agencies," KAN cited the official as saying. "It is the state’s responsibility to tell Hezbollah—enough, your policies, your strategy, the axis of (resistance) across arenas, and alignment with Iran are bringing disaster upon Lebanon.”

Last week, the party's leader, Samir Geagea, was cited by the Saudi state-owned news outlet Al Arabiya as saying, "If the Lebanese army had been on the border, Israel would not have attacked Lebanon."

Earlier in October, Geagea reiterated his opinion of the terror group in the London-based Arabic newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat. Samir Geagea, the head of the Christian Lebanese Forces party, speaks during an interview in Maarab, Lebanon. June 1, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

“The state’s absence in favor of the Hezbollah mini-state, which was sucking the capabilities of the state, is no longer acceptable,” he reportedly said, adding, “We’ve seen where Hezbollah’s decisions on war and peace have taken us.”

He further claimed that following Israel's September elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, the “decision-making has fallen into the hands of Iran and what’s left of Hezbollah fighters, led by Iranian officers.”

He noted that to remediate the situation, the Lebanese government should send the military to southern Lebanon, after which Resolution 1701 should be enforced.

“I am not saying that the government should ask the army to clash with (Hezbollah), but it should start from somewhere,” he reportedly told the news outlet.

The Lebanese Forces party

The Lebanese Forces party was founded by Bashir Gemayel, a Maronite Christian, during the Lebanese civil war in 1976, uniting several Christian factions.

The party has long been a critic of Hezbollah, arguing that its large depot of weapons poses a threat to Lebanon. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Reuters contributed to this report.