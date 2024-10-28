Jerusalem Post
Budget debates must begin despite no haredi draft bill, PM says

By ELIAV BREUER

Government ministers must begin negotiations with the finance ministry over the 2025 budget ahead of marathon debates scheduled to begin in the government on Thursday, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Monday following the government's weekly meeting.

The statement served as a rejection of the demand by the haredi parties that agreement over a haredi draft bill be reached before the budget debate begins.

Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that they expected the ministers that they understand the "importance of the hour."

It is not clear how the haredi parties will respond. 

