MK Tibi condemns racist rhetoric following deaths of two Arabs killed by Hezbollah rocket

MK Ahmad Tibi demanded the Attorney General open an investigation into incitement to murder and racism following hundreds of online comments celebrating the direct hit by a Hezbollah rocket on the northern Arab town of Majd al-Krum which killed two Arab-Israelis on Sunday, according to a letter sent by the Attorney General.

On Friday, Arjun Mana'a from Majd al-Krum and Hassan Su'ad from Ba'ana were killed by direct hits from rockets launched by Hezbollah on Lebanon. Several posts reportedly emerged celebrating their deaths and making jokes at the deceased's expense, the letter claimed.

Tibi claimed there was a double standard enabling Jewish-Israelis to celebrate the deaths of Arabs while the state has arrested some Arabs for doing the same in reverse.