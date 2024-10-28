Jerusalem Post
IDF strikes Tyre for the second time in a few days

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF struck Hezbollah targets in Tyre in southern Lebanon on Monday for the second time over the past few days, the IDF announced.

The Air Force struck warehouses of weapons and anti-tank missiles, military buildings, and observation posts of various Hezbollah combat units in ​​Tyre.

Tyre has been a significant area for Hezbollah and the "Aziz" unit operating in the area to launch attacks on Israel and its citizens.

"Before the attacks, many steps were taken to reduce the chance of harming civilians, which included many warnings on various platforms to the population in the area," the IDF said.

