Credit failures reported throughout Israel, customers asked to pay in cash

Multiple instances of credit failure were reported in stores throughout Israel on Tuesday due to a malfunction in Israel's National Payment System, Israeli media reported.

Ynet reported that customers in stores were asked to pay in cash, and credit malfunctions were also reported in coffee shops.

"From seven to eight in the morning, I was in three Shufersal branches - where they told the customers to 'pay in cash,'" one individual told Ynet. Another customer did not have cash and, therefore, could not buy the groceries he chose.