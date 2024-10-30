Hamas and PIJ terrorists eliminated inside Khan Yunis humanitarian area

The IAF conducted a strike targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists within the Khan Yunis humanitarian area, the IDF announced Tuesday overnight.

According to the announcement, the IAF used IDF and ISA intelligence to mitigate the risk of harming civilians.

"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure and use of the humanitarian area as cover for their terrorist attacks and in violation of international law," the IDF stated, "The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel."