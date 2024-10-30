Jerusalem Post
Hamas and PIJ terrorists eliminated inside Khan Yunis humanitarian area

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IAF conducted a strike targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists within the Khan Yunis humanitarian area, the IDF announced Tuesday overnight.

According to the announcement, the IAF used IDF and ISA intelligence to mitigate the risk of harming civilians.

"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure and use of the humanitarian area as cover for their terrorist attacks and in violation of international law," the IDF stated, "The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel."

CENTCOM commander Michael Korilla to visit Israel
By MAARIV
10/30/2024 12:55 AM
Suspected ramming attack in Jerusalem, may be traffic accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/29/2024 10:23 PM
Pentagon confirms NK forces in Russia; Biden: Ukraine should strike back
By REUTERS
10/29/2024 09:36 PM
IDF says 30 projectiles were fired towards Israel from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/29/2024 09:30 PM
IDF arrests Hezbollah commander of Ayta ash Shab
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/29/2024 08:02 PM
Halevi: We will hit back with capabilities that we did not use
By REUTERS
10/29/2024 07:49 PM
Hamas official says terror group open to discuss end to Gaza war
By REUTERS
10/29/2024 07:41 PM
Gallant estimates Hezbollah's remaining missile, rocket capacity at 20%
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/29/2024 06:16 PM
Russia fires missiles to simulate 'massive' response to a nuclear attack
By REUTERS
10/29/2024 05:49 PM
Gaza humanitarian crisis could escalate into famine, WFP warns
By REUTERS
10/29/2024 05:46 PM
Israel's Netanyahu to hold discussion with ministers regarding settlemen
By REUTERS
10/29/2024 05:40 PM
Shooting at olive grove in West Bank, police open investigation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/29/2024 05:11 PM
Trump ally Steve Bannon is released from prison
By REUTERS
10/29/2024 04:45 PM
Gallant says new Hezbollah chief is a temporary appointment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/29/2024 03:43 PM
Qatar Foreign Ministry: Much progress has been made on hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/29/2024 01:33 PM