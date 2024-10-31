Two killed from shrapnel in recent rocket barrage to North

Two people in their 30s and 60s were killed by shrapnel in an olive grove near Gil'am junction in northern Israel following the recent rocket barrage to the Haifa bayside suburbs area, Magen David Adom (MDA) confirmed on Thursday.

MDA noted that its paramedics were forced to pronounce the two dead after resuscitation efforts failed.

A man in his 70s also sustained light wounds and was being transferred to Haifa’s Rambam Health Care Campus, MDA noted.

MDA paramedics Itai Mazor and Yishai Levy recounted what they saw upon arrival at the scene.

"We were called to the olive grove and saw a man in his 30s lying on the ground, unconscious. We began resuscitation efforts while conducting further searches, during which we located another casualty, also in critical condition with multi-system injuries. We provided her with medical treatment and performed resuscitation, but unfortunately, we had to pronounce both of them dead," they said.

Earlier, MDA said that a woman in her 20s was lightly wounded from shrapnel near Shfaram following the barrage.

MDA paramedics provided her with medical treatment and transferred her to the hospital for further medical care.

Some 25 rockets fired to North

Hezbollah fired some 25 rockets at northern Israel, the IDF said following the sirens that sounded in the Haifa bayside suburbs area starting at 3:18 p.m. local time.

Earlier on Thursday, five people were killed in an agricultural area in Metulla following Hezbollah rocket fire from Lebanon.