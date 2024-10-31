Rabbi Kalman Bar appointed new Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi

Rabbi Kalman Bar was appointed as the new Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi after winning 77 votes in the Chief Rabbinate elections, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

The election on Thursday was a runoff between Bar, who is haredi (ultra-Orthodox) and the chief rabbi of Netanya, and Rabbi Micha Halevi, who is religious-Zionist and chief rabbi of Petach Tikva.

The two finished tied in the first election on September 29, in which Rabbi David Yosef was elected Sephardic Chief Rabbi.

The elections for Chief Rabbi are conducted by a 150-member statutory electoral body. The final tally was 77-58 in favor of Bar.

Bar's election marks a political victory of the Degel Hatorah faction over Shas and the Religious Zionist Party (RZP). RZP and Shas reportedly cut a deal where RZP would support Shas's candidate for Sephardic chief rabbi (Yosef) in exchange for Shas's support of the religious-Zionist candidate for Ashkenazi chief rabbi. Rabbi David Yosef. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The electoral body included only 140 members after the Chief Rabbinate Council refused to comply with a High Court of Justice forcing them to consider appointing women rabbis amongst its ten representatives on the electoral body.

The council's response

The council responded by refusing to appoint its representatives, and the vote went forward without them.

The body's makeup, according to law, includes 80 rabbis and 70 elected officials. The 70 elected officials include mayors, religious council leaders, two government and five Knesset representatives, and ten public figures chosen by the religious affairs minister.

The 80 rabbis include municipal rabbis, neighborhood rabbis, representatives from the religious courts and from the military rabbinate, and ten rabbis elected by the outgoing chief rabbis.

Alongside the two chief rabbis, the 150-member body is also responsible for electing a 15-member Chief Rabbinical Council.