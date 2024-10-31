Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran preparing to attack Israel from Iraqi territory - report

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 31, 2024 20:44

Israeli intelligence suggests Iran is preparing to attack Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days, possibly before the US presidential election on Nov. 5, Axios reported on Thursday, citing two unidentified Israeli sources.

The attack is expected to be carried out from Iraq using a large number of drones and ballistic missiles, the Axios report added.

The report said that carrying out the attack through pro-Iran militias in Iraq could be an attempt by Tehran to avoid another Israeli attack against strategic targets in Iran.

Progress made on implementation of UNSC 1701 in Lebanon, Blinken says
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 08:33 PM
Egypt denies receiving vessel carrying military supplies for Israel
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 07:34 PM
US special envoy Amos Hochstein will not travel to Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 07:34 PM
IDF did not destroy UNRWA offices in Nur Shams, military says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 07:23 PM
EU leader warns of 'consequences' of Israel's UNRWA ban for trade deal
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 07:22 PM
US says 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 06:13 PM
Netanyahu: Top goal is preventing nuclear weapons from Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 05:31 PM
UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns North Korea's missile launch
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 05:11 PM
Death toll from Spain's floods jumps to 140, EFE reports
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 04:30 PM
Germany to close Iranian consulates after execution of dual national
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 03:39 PM
Three officers injured, six people arrested at haredi anti-draft protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 02:36 PM
Six health workers killed in Israeli strikes across south Lebanon, health ministry says
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 02:25 PM
Hamas rejects proposal for hostage deal, one-month pause - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/31/2024 12:57 PM
IDF issues evacuation order for Lebanon's Baalbek city for second day in a row
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 12:03 PM
Russia says upcoming treaty with Iran includes closer defense cooperation
By REUTERS
10/31/2024 11:54 AM