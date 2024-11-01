US blames Russia over video falsely alleging fraudulent voting in state of Georgia

US intelligence agencies issued a joint statement on Friday blaming Russia for making a video that falsely purports to show a Haitian immigrant claiming to have voted multiple times in the US state of Georgia.

Georgia is one of seven battleground states in Tuesday's US presidential election between Republican former President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

"This judgment is based on information available to the IC [intelligence community] and prior activities of other Russian influence actors, including videos and other disinformation activities," the agencies said in the statement, issued jointly by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Two US pollsters commissioned by Georgian opposition forces called into question official results that showed the governing Georgian Dream party won last weekend's parliamentary election in the South Caucasus country, as opposition parties prepared to hold a new protest next week.

US data and polling firm Edison Research, commissioned by the pro-opposition television channel Formula, said the differences between its own exit poll and the official results pointed to "manipulation" of the vote.