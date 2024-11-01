Jerusalem Post
Ten wounded following Hezbollah rocket barrage toward North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 1, 2024 15:31

Ten people were wounded in a Hezbollah rocket barrage from Lebanon toward Israel's North, Magen David Adom (MDA) announced on Friday.

At least 30 rockets were fired toward northern Israel communities as far south as Karmiel.

At least nine were reported wounded, of varying degrees, have been transferred for medical attention.

Later, a tenth person, a 37-year-old man in moderate condition was hospitalized after enduring shrapnel wounds from Hezbollah rocket fire in the Arab town of Sha'ab in Israel's north on Friday.

Also in the North, Israel Fire and Rescue Authority stated that firefighters are nearly finished extinguishing fires that were spreading through Givat HaMoreh forest areas from rocket fire.

This is a developing story.

