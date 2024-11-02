Khamenei issues new threats to US, Israel as Middle East prepares for third Tehran attack

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that the United States and Israel will "undoubtedly receive a crushing response" for what they do against his country, state media reported.

"Enemies, including America and the Zionist regime, should know that they will undoubtedly receive a crushing response for what they do against Iran and the resistance front," Khamenei said.

He made the comments to students ahead of the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran by hardline students shortly after the Islamic revolution that ousted the US-backed Shah.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves during a meeting in Tehran (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

When will Tehran attack?

While Khamenei didn't clarify on when the attack will come, intelligence sources believe that Tehran will likely attack before the presidential elections and may do so from Iraqi territory.

The expected attack will be the third direct assault from Tehran since Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, kickstarting the current conflict.