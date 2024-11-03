Hezbollah MP: Ceasefire must come before negotiations with Israel

A ceasefire must be implemented before Hezbollah would be willing to negotiate, Hezbollah MP Hassan Ezzedine told Al-Mayadeen on Sunday.

Ezzedine also claimed to have recently met with displaced people in shelters to check on their conditions, saying that they were supportive of Hezbollah's actions.

The same Hezbollah official told The Times in October that the Lebanese people stood behind Hezbollah's war against Israel - despite civilians speaking to the site stating the opposite.

“It created a true Lebanese unity, together against the war,” he claimed. Smoke billows over Khiam, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as pictured from Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, Lebanon October 30, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KARAMALLAH DAHER)

Who is Hassan Ezzedine?

The vocal Shiite sheikh first ran as a Hezbollah political official in 1992, according to Hezbollah.org. He has since served as Hezbollah’s chief spokesman and head of its central media relations unit.

His work over the last decade has reportedly focused on extending the terror group's reach into Africa.