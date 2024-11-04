Police arrest four Israeli suspects for illegally employing undocumented Palestinian workers

Four Israeli suspects were arrested for illegally employing Palestinian workers without permits and bringing them to IDF bases and sensitive security facilities, the Israel Police reported on Monday. These contractors were provided tenders by the Defense Ministry.

Israel Police arrest nine for allowing entry of illegal IDF bases (ISRAEL POLICE)

Additionally, five Palestinians from the West Bank were arrested last week. They had forged documents and certificates, including vehicle licenses and engineering equipment operation licenses.

The Defense Ministry and Israel Police initiated a covert investigation conducted by the "Erezim" Central Unit of MALMAB and the National Unit for Combating Economic Crime of Lahav 433.

Monday morning, four additional suspects were arrested and brought to the offices of the Economic Crime Unit at Lahav 433. Additionally, the Magistrate's Court ordered the detention of three of the suspects until Thursday and one suspect until Tuesday.