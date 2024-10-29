Defense Ministry: 12,000 wounded during war, over half under 30

The Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Department announced on Tuesday that it had admitted approximately 12,000 wounded individuals since the war began on October 7. According to the department's data, 93% of the wounded are men, 66% are reservists, and 51% are between the ages of 18 and 30.

Som 14% of the wounded are classified as having moderate to severe injuries. Among them, 377 sustained head injuries, including 23 with severe cranial damage requiring 3D-printed skull replacements. Another 308 individuals suffered eye injuries, of whom 12 lost their vision and needed prosthetics. Additionally, 104 sustained spinal injuries, and around 60 required advanced prosthetic limbs, tailored to fit their lifestyles.

Around 5,200 (43%) of the wounded have developed various psychological responses (such as anxiety, depression, adjustment difficulties, PTSD, and more). Each month, an average of 1,000 wounded from the ongoing war are admitted, along with about 500 new requests for recognition from past events.

Threefold increase in wounded individuals under 30

Over the past year, the division has seen a threefold increase in wounded individuals under 30, who now make up 51% of the war's casualties. As of October 6, 2023, approximately 50% of IDF disabled veterans were classified as seniors, while only 8% were under 30.

The division is adapting its rehabilitation programs for younger wounded individuals, emphasizing support for returning to education, vocational training, and job rehabilitation. ''We manage to save severely wounded people who previously would not have survived.'' Airborne evacuation of wounded from Gaza (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

As part of this initiative, ten rehabilitation farms have been established nationwide to help wounded individuals build a daily routine. Created in collaboration with the Zahal Disabled Veterans Organization (ZDVO), these farms provide body and mind workshops, discussion groups, and diverse agricultural activities. In the future, family members will also be able to participate in farm activities.

Existing therapeutic responses, to be intensified in the coming days, include:

"Matan" teams, providing initial mental health support and interventions. These teams offer immediate assistance based on needs identified through helplines and can be dispatched to the scene or to the wounded person's home if required.

The "One Soul" helpline is available 24/7 for wounded individuals and their families, accessible at 8944*.

Direct contacts, available through personal mobile phones, for wounded individuals and their families.

The department stated, "The 'Rehabilitation Before Bureaucracy' policy, developed in collaboration with the ZDVO, remains in effect. Patients admitted to the division receive immediate medical and psychological care, along with financial support, while medical board assessments are deferred. Evaluations for physical injuries are postponed for one year from the injury date, and assessments for psychological injuries are delayed by two years, based on expert recommendations. This approach allows time for psychological stabilization. Data shows that the average annual cost of treatment and financial support for a war-wounded individual is approximately NIS 150,000." The department estimates that by 2030, there will be around 100,000 disabled IDF veterans, with 50% expected to face mental health challenges.

To manage the anticipated increase, the Department has created a Customer Service Division. This new division, along with enhanced technological and digital support, will work to streamline bureaucratic processes for disabled IDF veterans and those wounded in the Israel-Hamas War and in Lebanon.