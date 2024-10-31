Shin Bet, Lahav 433 uncover additional Israelis working as Iranian agents

A joint operation between the Shin Bet (ISA), the YAHBAL unit for Investigating International and Serious Crime, and Lahav 433 Cyber Unit has uncovered yet another Iranian intelligence network operating to recruit and activate Israeli citizens as spies for the Islamic Republic, Israel Police announced Thursday morning.

Investigations led authorities to arrest Rafael and Lala Gulayev, both 32, from Lod, who allegedly completed assignments for targeted recruitment efforts from Iran for Israelis whose families came from the Caucasus region.

The investigation revealed that the Gulayev's were recruited by Elkhan Agayev, a 56-year-old Azerbaijani national working on behalf of Iranian agents. Upon Agayev’s instruction, Gulayev reportedly conducted surveillance on sensitive security sites in Israel, including the Mossad headquarters.

Series of attempts against Israel

A senior official from Shin Bet stated, “These cases add to a series of thwarted attempts exposed in recent weeks, during which Israeli citizens operated by Iranian intelligence elements were arrested. The investigations once again reveal the efforts of Iranian intelligence to recruit and exploit Israeli citizens for espionage and terrorist activities in Israel.”

He also allegedly gathered intelligence on an academic at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) who had been flagged as a target for Iranian interests. The couple was also asked to seek out an assassin for the individual.

An indictment is set to be filed against the couple on Thursday.

A senior police official said: “The Israeli Police, in collaboration with Shin Bet and other security agencies, will continue to operate tirelessly to detect and prevent activities that threaten our citizens. We will take decisive action against those unscrupulous individuals collaborating with hostile entities and endangering public safety.”