Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police Lahav 433 Unit conducts criminal investigations on incidents at start of war

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 5, 2024 16:46

The Police Lahav 433 Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation of incidents that occurred at the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War, Israeli media reported on Tuesday. 

Rocket sirens sound in Nahariya, northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/05/2024 05:22 PM
Israel strikes in Al Qusayr, Syria - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/05/2024 04:33 PM
Trump: Kamala will start WW3, get millions of Muslims killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/05/2024 01:10 PM
Putin tells Western diplomats Russia is committed to cooperation
By REUTERS
11/05/2024 01:08 PM
Germany says Iran is responsible for death of Sharmahd
By REUTERS
11/05/2024 12:33 PM
Iranian female student who stripped in public is 'troubled'
By REUTERS
11/05/2024 12:31 PM
Over 100 patients to be evacuated from Gaza, WHO says
By REUTERS
11/05/2024 12:22 PM
Over 60 PFLP members arrested in extensive IDF, Shin Bet operation
By AVI ASHKENAZI
11/05/2024 11:34 AM
Germany arrests eight suspected members of right-wing group
By REUTERS
11/05/2024 11:15 AM
Russia calls N.Korean missile tests reaction to US provocations
By REUTERS
11/05/2024 10:54 AM
Iran says two French detainees held in good conditions
By REUTERS
11/05/2024 10:14 AM
Police seize 1 million shekels of suspected terror funds from suspect
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/05/2024 08:38 AM
Hostage families, protestors block Ayalon highway
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/05/2024 07:37 AM
Meta to extend ban on new political ads after US election
By REUTERS
11/05/2024 01:17 AM
Blinken urges Israel to substantially increase humanitarian aid in Gaza
By REUTERS
11/05/2024 01:02 AM