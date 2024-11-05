The Police Lahav 433 Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation of incidents that occurred at the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.
Police Lahav 433 Unit conducts criminal investigations on incidents at start of war
By REUTERS11/05/2024 01:08 PM
By REUTERS11/05/2024 12:33 PM
By REUTERS11/05/2024 12:31 PM
By REUTERS11/05/2024 12:22 PM
By AVI ASHKENAZI11/05/2024 11:34 AM
By REUTERS11/05/2024 11:15 AM
By REUTERS11/05/2024 10:54 AM
By REUTERS11/05/2024 10:14 AM
By REUTERS11/05/2024 01:17 AM
By REUTERS11/05/2024 01:02 AM