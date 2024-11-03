Netanyahu aide Eliezer Feldstein suspect in leaking document to harm hostage deal

A court ruled on Sunday that the gag order in the ongoing case regarding leaks of classified documents will remain in place. However, the ruling revealed new details about the case, in which a number of suspects have been arrested, one of whom worked closely with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the war.

The judge presiding over the case, Rishon Letsiyon Magistrate Court Judge Menahem Mizrahi, approved the following:

"The investigation began after significant suspicions arose in the Shin Bet and IDF, also in light of media publications indicating that classified and sensitive intelligence information was taken from IDF systems and illegally removed, raising concerns about serious harm to national security and risking information sources."

"As a result, there could have been damage to the security forces' ability to achieve the goal of releasing the hostages as part of the war objectives. Following this, a joint covert investigation was launched by the Shin Bet, IDF, and Israel Police, during which these suspicions were significantly strengthened."

"Accordingly, an overt investigation was opened, during which four suspects involved in the activity have been investigated so far, some of them security system officials and a civilian named Mr. Eliezer Feldstein. The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted according to law and under court supervision. Any additional publication regarding the investigation could lead to harm to the investigation, its objectives, and national security." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on October 28, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Mizrahi added, "Let it also be said: I have examined the investigation materials and its conduct, and I am satisfied that this is a highly professional and substantive investigation that must be allowed to be completed. If I were to order a sweeping cancellation of the order, there is a real concern that it would significantly harm the investigation and the pursuit of truth."

The ruling also revealed that one of the suspects had been released from confinement, while the arrests of three others was extended; that three of the suspects were prevented from meeting with an attorney; and that there were "reasonable grounds" regarding the defendants' guilt, as well as "alleged evidence" to that effect.

The judge presiding over the case, Rishon Letsiyon Magistrate Court Judge Menahem Mizrahi, approved for publication on Friday that "the overt part of a joint investigation by the Shin Bet, Israel Police, and the IDF began in the past week, which deals with suspected security damage based on the illegal passing on of classified information. At issue is the endangering of sensitive information and information sources, as well as hampering achieving the goals of the war in the Gaza Strip. At this stage, a number of suspects have been arrested for interrogation, and the investigation is ongoing."

The war goal in question has not been detailed, but some of the documents in question are widely believed to be related to two reports from September, near the peak of public pressure in support of a hostage deal after the bodies of six hostages, who had been executed just days before, were retrieved from Rafah. The reports, in the German newspaper Bild and the British Jewish Chronicle, supported views the prime minister had been espousing at the time, that Hamas did not intend to go through with a hostage deal and that it was planning on smuggling hostages out of the Gaza Strip and into Egypt. The prime minister used the latter to emphasize his claim about the necessity of Israeli soldiers remaining along the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border.

Who is Eliezer Feldstein?

Feldstein was hired by the prime minister's office media team soon after the war began, but his employment status remained unclear. He had previously served as a spokesperson in the IDF and then as a spokesperson for National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

According to a number of reports, Feldstein did not pass a Shin Bet security clearance vetting process and, therefore, served in an advisory capacity and was not officially an employee of the prime minister's office. The prime minister's office argued in a series of statements over the weekend, including a rare statement on Friday evening after the Sabbath had already begun, that no member of the prime minister's office had been arrested or interrogated.

However, Feldstein, while not officially part of the office, can be seen in photographs accompanying the prime minister on many tours to military bases and present in a number of discussions with senior security officials.