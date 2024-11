Rockets that were intercepted over Tel Aviv on Wendesday morning were fired from the Hezbollah terrorist organization from Lebanon, the IDF reported on Wednesday.

More than ten rockets were launched, the military added.

Rocket sirens also sounded in other cities across the Gush Dan and Sharon areas of Israel, including Holon, Rishon Lezion, Hertzliya, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, and Netanya.

No casualties were reported.