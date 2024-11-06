Jerusalem Post
IDF issues evacuation warnings for Beirut's southern suburb

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation warning for residents some buildings in Beirut's southern suburb, in a Wednesday post on X/Twitter. 

"You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will act forcefully in the near future," the post read. 

"For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them immediately and stay away from them for a distance of no less than 500 meters," the post continued. 



