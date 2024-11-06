Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Facing uncertain fate under Trump, Ukraine appeals to his 'strength'

By REUTERS

Ukraine appealed to Donald Trump's image as a tough leader on Wednesday in the hope of persuading the returning US president not to abandon its cause in pursuit of peace with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky was among the first world leaders to congratulate Trump, who has criticized the scale of US military and financial support for Kyiv and vowed to end the war with Russia quickly without saying how.

In a message released shortly after Trump claimed victory, Zelensky said he looked forward to an "era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership."

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs," Zelensky wrote. "This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together."

Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris raises questions over the future of US support, which has so far been key to Ukraine's survival against a much larger and better equipped enemy.

Saudi crown prince congratulates Trump on winning US presidential electi
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 07:02 PM
Iraq denies talk of Iranian attack on Israel from its soil
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 06:50 PM
Netanyahu calls Trump to congratulate him on projected election win
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2024 06:31 PM
IDF Division 252 ends operations in Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2024 06:08 PM
Police to conduct emergency operational response exercise in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2024 06:04 PM
Incoming defense minister Israel Katz to meet with IDF chief Halevi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2024 05:58 PM
Harris to concede defeat to Trump in evening speech, sources say
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 05:52 PM
UN nuclear watchdog chief says he may head to Iran soon
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 05:22 PM
Harris to call Trump on Wednesday to concede election, NBC News reports
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 05:20 PM
PA President Mahmoud Abbas extends congratulations to Trump
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
11/06/2024 04:56 PM
Northern Command chief briefs northern council heads on IDF Lebanon op
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2024 04:30 PM
US election result means Germany must stay engaged in Europe
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 03:29 PM
Overturning tank lightly wounds soldier in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2024 03:19 PM
IAEA chief says might visit Iran in the coming days
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 02:59 PM
Iran sentences four people to death over charges of spying for Israel
By REUTERS
11/06/2024 01:54 PM