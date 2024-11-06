Facing uncertain fate under Trump, Ukraine appeals to his 'strength'

Ukraine appealed to Donald Trump's image as a tough leader on Wednesday in the hope of persuading the returning US president not to abandon its cause in pursuit of peace with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky was among the first world leaders to congratulate Trump, who has criticized the scale of US military and financial support for Kyiv and vowed to end the war with Russia quickly without saying how.

In a message released shortly after Trump claimed victory, Zelensky said he looked forward to an "era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership."

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs," Zelensky wrote. "This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together."

Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris raises questions over the future of US support, which has so far been key to Ukraine's survival against a much larger and better equipped enemy.