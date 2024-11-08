'You are not welcome here,' Qatar tells Hamas - report

Qatar has reportedly clarified to the terrorist group Hamas, "You are not welcome here," KAN reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

This development has reportedly been underway in recent days, three sources told KAN. One source told KAN that this is due to pressure from the US.

According to the report, Qatar had previously explained that Hamas's leadership in the country was meant to facilitate dialogue during hostage negotiation efforts.

US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in Doha last month. Evidence suggests that Blinken’s visit was intended to relay Israeli and US messages to Iran through Qatar, as confirmed by an ‘Axios’ report. (credit: Nathan Howard/Reuters)

Egyptian sources told the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar that direct talks with senior Hamas officials are ongoing, with recent talks taking place on November 5, the day of the US elections.

