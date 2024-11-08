Pentagon: some progress made on Gaza aid; Gallant: Staying in Philadelphi not worth losing a deal

Yehoshua Shani holds a picture of his fallen son Ori at a protest calling for more military pressure. (photo credit: Valor Forum)

After the shiva mourning period of Capt. Ori Shani, who fell fighting in the South on October 7, his wife found binders full of his writing, his father Yehoshua Shani said.

One of the documents they found led his family to decide that they must continue his way, and eventually led them to found the Valor Forum – a group of bereaved families pushing for more military pressure and for “total victory” against Hamas.

Ori, his father’s youngest son, was married and had a baby who is now a year and a half old. He was a commander serving on the border with Gaza and led his soldiers in the battle against Hamas terrorists on October 7 until he was killed by artillery fire alongside his soldier Reem Betito.

The document that Ori’s family found included a section where he questioned what his nation needed of him.

“He wrote three things – first of all, to start a healthy, big, strong family – and he really did get married relatively young,” his father said. “He had a son; he had a very healthy, very strong family – and it will grow someday.”

The forum believes that the war’s end must also include Israeli security control of the Gaza Strip and that any agreement that relinquishes such control cannot be legitimate.

“We learned that we cannot place Israel’s security in the hands of others or the hands of our friends,” he said.

“In the moment of truth, we can only trust ourselves, only [depend on] the IDF,” said Shani, adding that “as a believing man,” he also puts his trust in God.

“I believe that the majority of the government of Israel and the citizens of Israel understand, after what we went through, that the security of our country is only in our hands,” he said, adding he believes that Israel’s leadership and prime minister share this view.

The bereaved father concluded with a call for unity and love between the various parts of the nation. “The enemy forced us to war, the hardest war since the founding of the state. War is a hard thing and takes a painful toll,” he said.

The war also brought about a time when “our nation was revealed as an amazing nation – the strength, the heroism, the unity, the love that there is between the parts of the nation is something that was not in previous years,” Shani said.

“There are cracks here and there now, but we will do anything so that the brotherhood, love, and unity between parts of the nation will continue and increase – because we think it is a strategic and necessary asset to reach total victory.”