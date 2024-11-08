Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US charges Iranian man in plot to kill Donald Trump, Justice Dept says

By REUTERS

 The United States has charged an Iranian man in connection with an alleged plot ordered by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) to assassinate president-elect Donald Trump, the Justice Department said on Friday.

In a statement, the department said that Shakeri had informed law enforcement "that he was tasked on October 7, 2024, with providing a plan to kill" Trump, the department said.

The department described Shakeri as an IRGC asset residing in Tehran. It said he immigrated to the U.S. as a child and was deported in or about 2008 following a robbery conviction.

The department said it had charged two other individuals in connection with their alleged involvement in a plot to kill a U.S. citizen of Iranian origin in New York.

Mossad warned of a threat in the Netherlands ahead of pogrom - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 07:48 PM
El Al workers are being called up on emergency duty, El Al chairman says
By MOSHE COHEN
11/08/2024 07:34 PM
Widespread strikes seen in Tyre, Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 07:19 PM
National Security Council tells Israelis to avoid Maccabi match in Italy
By ANNA BARSKY
11/08/2024 04:06 PM
IDF preparing opening of Kissufim crossing for transferring Gaza aid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 03:58 PM
Manchester bombing survivors awarded damages from conspiracy theorist
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 03:58 PM
Drones cross from Lebanon, alerts activated in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 03:48 PM
Israeli security services confirm no hostages taken in Amsterdam pogrom
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 03:33 PM
Yemen's Houthi claim to shoot down US MQ-9 Reaper drone
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 03:20 PM
Police, IDF, Shin Bet arrest man suspected of planning terror attack
By ALON HACHMON
11/08/2024 02:13 PM
Amsterdam police hold 10 in custody after antisemitic attacks on soccer fans
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 02:10 PM
Amsterdam Police: We are investigating possible hostage situation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 11:27 AM
Turkey's Erdogan hopes Trump will tell Israel to "stop", NTV reports
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 11:17 AM
Dutch Jewish group says tough measures needed after attacks on Israeli soccer fans
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 11:10 AM
World food prices reach 18-month high in October, UN says
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 11:04 AM