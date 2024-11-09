Which employees were allowed to view the sensitive PMO documents? - KAN

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) personnel allowed various employees to view sensitive documents, KAN reported on Saturday, which leaked earlier this month in a controversial scandal.

The revelation that various employees got access to viewing such classified information was obtained by the PMO security cameras, the report said.

Sources familiar with the details told KAN that "internal distribution of the documentation raised fears of an attempt to extort the officer who worked with the Prime Minister's Office and possessed sensitive information."

The source who was exposed to the scandal's details also told KAN that "the Prime Minister's Office behaved in a criminal manner; the members of the PMO should pay the price."