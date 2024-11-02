Netanyahu’s office in crisis: Inside the leaked document scandal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be “deeply concerned” about the suspect at the center of the “Secret Documents Affair,” a source familiar with the accused told Ynet on Saturday, sharing that aide’s knowledge “could come back to haunt him.”

The source, who worked closely with the suspect, described the aide’s proximity to Netanyahu, detailing how he frequently briefed reporters on behalf of the Prime Minister’s Office despite reportedly lacking formal security clearance. According to the source, “They’re distancing themselves from him now, but it’s bound to backfire.”

The ongoing scandal has rocked Netanyahu’s office, with accusations of security mismanagement and deliberate manipulation of sensitive information.

Walla reported that this aide, who was previously barred by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) from secure areas, had access to highly sensitive discussions, even accompanying Netanyahu to classified military installations and traveling in the prime minister’s convoy.

The suspect's responsibilities allegedly included managing briefings for the press on sensitive topics, with Ynet reporting that he even undertook an international mission to Germany on Netanyahu's behalf, potentially to distribute documents related to Hamas.

Documents implied complex plans

Reports from KAN News suggest that the classified information was selectively leaked to shape Israeli public perception regarding hostage negotiations with Hamas. According to these allegations, one leaked document implied a complex Hamas plan to transfer hostages through Egypt to Iran. This narrative, purportedly intended to justify delays in negotiations, was later debunked, with some outlets retracting their stories.

The Prime Minister’s Office responded that the leaked document “never reached the Prime Minister’s Office from Military Intelligence, and the Prime Minister only learned about it from the media.”

According to the statement, the individual “was never involved in security discussions, was not exposed to or received classified information, and did not participate in confidential visits.”

The office dismissed claims that the document’s publication in a German newspaper harmed Israel’s security or the negotiations for hostage release. “It is absurd,” the statement read, “to claim that publishing a pro-Israel article – in which a previously approved and authorized document was shared – caused any damage to the negotiations or Israel’s security.”

On the contrary, the office asserted, the document "contributed to the effort to return the hostages and certainly did not hinder it."

The office further explained that the document and article had revealed Hamas’s psychological tactics in blaming Israel for delays in the hostage negotiations, a strategy aimed at applying pressure both internally and externally on the Israeli government and public.

“This comes as everyone knows – as repeatedly confirmed by senior American officials – that Hamas is the one obstructing the deal,” the office added.

Since the beginning of the war, the office noted, there had been “a flood of deliberate and criminal leaks from secret cabinet meetings, closed security discussions, and confidential sessions related to the release of hostages.”

This included leaks involving a fabricated video against Israeli soldiers in Yemen and a leak by MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) from the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

The statement concluded by questioning why, out of all the recent leaks, “this particular document – whose contents were known to all and aided Israel – is being subjected to such an aggressive and targeted investigation.”

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have not held back in their criticism. National Unity chairman Benny Gantz told Kan News, “The Prime Minister must assume full responsibility for what happens in his office. The public deserves transparency and accountability at the highest level, especially on issues as critical as national security.”

Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), the opposition leader, echoed these sentiments, warning that “attempting to distance himself from this issue demonstrates a disregard for public trust and undermines Israel’s security.” He went on to stress that the affair “shakes the foundations of trust that the Israeli people place in their leadership, particularly during such a critical time.”

Members of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee have requested an urgent closed-door session to investigate the security lapses and the potential impact on national security.

According to Walla, committee members submitted a formal letter to chairman Yuli Edelstein (Likud), emphasizing the need for a full review and preventative measures to avoid future incidents.