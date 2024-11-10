Netanyahu: I’ve spoken to Trump three times, we see eye to eye on Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has spoken with US President-elect Donald Trump three times in the last five days since the November 5 elections. “These were good and very important conversations” and were "designed to further tighten the strong alliance between Israel and the USA,” Netanyahu said. He stressed that he and the incoming President were aligned on the dangers posed by Iran.

The S-200 missile system is displayed during the Iranian defence week, in a street in Tehran, Iran, September 24, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS) Netanyahu's relationship with US presidents

"We see eye to eye on the Iranian threat in all its components and the danger it poses,” Netanyahu told his government at its weekly meeting on Sunday.He and Trump are also aligned on the “great opportunities before Israel,” particularly with regard to peace and the opportunities to expand it, Netanyahu said.

The Israeli Prime Minister has close ties with both outgoing President Joe Biden and Trump, but his relationship with the former has been rocky due to sharp policy disagreements, while he and Trump are often in accord.