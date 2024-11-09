A future that holds promise: Congratulations to president-elect Donald Trump - opinion

The people of Israel extend their heartfelt congratulations to US president-elect Donald Trump on his victory. Our gratitude runs deep for the enduring friendship of the United States, with every administration since president Harry S. Truman’s pivotal decision in 1948 contributing to Israel’s security and survival. Yet, the Trump administration stands apart, venturing where no previous US administration has gone.

Trump rightly declared himself “history’s most pro-Israel US president,” and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called him “the best friend Israel has ever had in the White House.” Trump’s leadership has boldly paved a path that no US president has dared before, strengthening both Israel’s future and the broader Middle Eastern landscape.

Trump made history as the first US president to formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s eternal capital. Although this recognition has been in the pipeline since 1995, prior administrations deferred the move by signing waivers. By correcting this long-standing imbalance, Trump reaffirmed Israel’s rightful place among nations, where every state has the sovereignty to designate its own capital.

This symbolic yet powerful decision not only cemented Jerusalem’s status but also marked a new era in US-Israel relations. Trump’s vision also extended beyond Jerusalem. In March 2019, his recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights reflected his unwavering support.

These historic decisions encapsulate our profound alliance and his true support and friendship to our country. It is a relationship that we look forward to continuing to develop. PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, July 26, 2024. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Our world currently faces an era of unprecedented challenges, with both the United States and Israel navigating through a landscape of complexity and uncertainty. The events of October 7, 2023, reshaped the global outlook, plunging Israel into a multi-front conflict that has underscored the need for shared resilience. Amid rising global tensions and heightened security concerns, the path forward demands a renewed commitment to collaboration and steadfast resolve.

Israel is looking forward to working closely with Trump’s incoming administration to confront these challenges head-on, striving together for peace, stability, and security. The enduring strength of our alliance stands not only as a beacon of hope but as a powerful foundation that will enable both our nations to overcome adversity and achieve lasting progress.

A future that holds promise for both nations

Through the steadfast bond between our nations, we believe in a future that holds promise for both our peoples, marked by shared values, shared progress, and enduring friendship. There is no doubt that Trump’s commitment to Israel, the Jewish people, and peace and prosperity in the region will have a lasting impact. With great optimism, we look forward to another four years of friendship.

Congratulations, President Trump. May the years ahead be filled with shared achievements, strengthened bonds, prosperity, and peace.

The writer is the chairman of the executive of the World Zionist Organization. He is a former acting chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel, and from 2015 to 2020, served as vice chairman of the WZO.