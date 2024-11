Hadash-Ta'al MK Ofer Kasif was expelled from the Knesset for six months on November 11, according to Israeli media.

Kasif was expelled for accusing the IDF of committing war crimes, as well as his signing of South Africa's genocide petition to the International Court of Justice.

Kasif will be suspended for six months and have his pay withheld from November 12; this is one of the most severe punishments against an MK in recent years.