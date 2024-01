MK Ofer Cassif will be charged with assaulting a police officer, according to the letter of indictment released by Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara's office on Wednesday.

Cassif made an appeal in the same hearing where the decision was released, but his claims were denied.

Cassif is being charged for a filmed May 2022 altercation in which he can be seen beating an Israel Police officer.