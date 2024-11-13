Car ramming lightly wounds two in Dayr Qadis near Modi’in Illit, terrorist flees scene

Numerous security forces surrounded Dayr Qadis and are currently searching the area for the terrorist, the military announced. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 13, 2024 20:04
Israeli police inspectors and bomb squad unit are seen at the scene where Israeli Border Police forces shot at a driver who allegedly attempted to ram his vehicle into security personnel in az-Za'ayyem checkpoint near Ma’ale Adumim, November 25, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli police inspectors and bomb squad unit are seen at the scene where Israeli Border Police forces shot at a driver who allegedly attempted to ram his vehicle into security personnel in az-Za'ayyem checkpoint near Ma’ale Adumim, November 25, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Reports were received about a car-ramming attack in the area of Dayr Qadis, near Modi’in Illit in the West Bank, the IDF stated on Wednesday evening. 

Two people were reportedly lightly wounded in the ramming attack, Ynet stated.  

Following these initial reports, the IDF confirmed that a terrorist arrived in a vehicle at a checkpoint at Dayr Qadis, carried out a car-ramming attack, and fled the scene.

Numerous security forces surrounded Dayr Qadis and are currently searching the area, the military announced. 

This is a developing story. 



Related Tags
IDF
Terrorism
West Bank
Modi’in Illit
Car ramming