Car ramming lightly wounds two in Dayr Qadis near Modi’in Illit, terrorist flees scene

Reports were received about a car-ramming attack in the area of Dayr Qadis, near Modi’in Illit in the West Bank, the IDF stated on Wednesday evening.

Two people were reportedly lightly wounded in the ramming attack, Ynet stated.

Following these initial reports, the IDF confirmed that a terrorist arrived in a vehicle at a checkpoint at Dayr Qadis, carried out a car-ramming attack, and fled the scene.

Numerous security forces surrounded Dayr Qadis and are currently searching the area, the military announced.

This is a developing story.