IDF announces fallen soldier Sgt. Shalev Itzhak Sagron, killed in Lebanon

Sgt. Shalev Yitzhak Sigron was killed in battle while fighting in Lebanon, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

Sgt. Sigron (21), from Sderot, served in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade.

Sigron fell in Lebanon on Wednesday morning.

He is survived by his parents and three siblings. IDF announces fallen soldier Mahmood Amaria killed in northern Israel. August 19, 2024. (credit: Streager from Getty Images via CanvaPro)

Hometown eulogies

"On behalf of Mayor Alon Davidi, the city council, and all the city residents, we send our sincerest condolences to Shalev's family and friends. We will continue to accompany them and support them at this difficult time," the Sderot municipality announced.

The funeral will take place tomorrow at 2:00 PM in the military section of the Sderot cemetery.