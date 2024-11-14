IDF announces fallen soldier Lt. Ivri Dickshtein, killed in Lebanon

Lieutenant Ivri Dickshtein was killed in battle while fighting in Lebanon, the IDF announced on Thursday.

Lieutenant Dickshtein, 21, from Eli, served in the 51st Batallion in the Golani Brigade.

He fell in southern Lebanon.

Dickshtein was posthumously promoted from Second-Lieutenant. IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, November 14, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

He has left behind a wife of one year, his parents, and five siblings.

Additional soldier was wounded in incident

The IDF announced that an additional soldier was severely wounded in the incident.

