Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the distribution of 7,000 IDF draft notices to haredi recruits, Israel's Defense Ministry said on Friday morning.

It added that the recruitment notices will be sent out gradually, beginning on Sunday, and based on IDF considerations.

The ministry also said that the goal of the recruitment is to enable the integration of haredim into the IDF to ease the burden on conscripted soldiers and reservists while preserving the Torah world.