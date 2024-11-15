IAF hit secret Iranian nuclear research facility during October operation - report

The Israel Air Force allegedly struck one of Iran's secret nuclear research facilities as part of an operation that took place at the end of October, according to a Friday Axios report that cited former and current US and Israeli officials.

According to the report, the attack caused significant damage to the site in the Parchin military complex, about 20 kilometers southeast of Tehran.

The strike dealt a severe blow to Iran’s nuclear development efforts, the officials cited in the report claimed.

The facility was allegedly part of the Iranian Amad nuclear weapons program until 2003. It was then used for testing explosives needed to set off a nuclear device, the report added, citing the Institute for Science and International Security. Explosions seen near Tehran, amid an Israeli attack on Iran, October 26, 2024 (credit: SOCIAL MEDIA/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

Iran declines to comment

Axios also noted that a former Israeli official briefed on the strike said Israel destroyed sophisticated equipment that was required and necessary for the nuclear devices.

Additionally, the report said that Iran has allegedly denied using nuclear weapons. It also mentioned that the Iranian mission to the UN declined to comment on the Axios report.