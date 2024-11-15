Yonatan Urich, the spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was questioned under caution by the police concerning the leak of classified documents to the German newspaper Bild, Channel 13 News reported on Friday.
Police questions Benjamin Netayahu's spokesperson concerning classified document leak
