Hostage crisis in France: Restaurant owner's son held employees captive

A hostage situation unfolded on Saturday in a restaurant in Issy-les-Moulineaux, according to French firefighters, French news website BFMTV reported.

The restaurant’s owner's son barricaded himself inside and held several employees, the Paris Fire Brigade (BSPP) confirmed. Firefighters have dispatched three engines to the scene. According to police sources cited by BFMTV, at least four individuals were being held. They were all later released after being held captive for three hours.

Authorities have not disclosed the perpetrator's motives but that he was arrested and taken into custody.

Investigating the hostage crisis

Police have opened an investigation into the incident. Initial conclusions state that the perpetrator suffered from drug addiction.

His lawyer, contacted by BFMTV, testified that his mental state "had deteriorated recently," and local residents also told the French source that he was known in the neighborhood. Police members work outside a pizza restaurant where a man believed to be the restaurant owner has taken a hostage, in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France November 16, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN COOMBS)

He will be subject to a psychiatric examination to assess his compatibility with police while in custody.