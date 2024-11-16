IDF announces fallen soldier Sergeant Ori Nisanovich killed in southern Lebanon

The IDF announced on Saturday the death of Sergeant Ori Nisanovich, 21, from Jerusalem, who fell in combat in southern Lebanon.

Nisanovich served in the IDF's 13th Battalion in the Golani Brigade.

His family has been notified of his death, the IDF said. He was promoted from the rank of Corporal to Sergeant after his death.

Recent reports of the Golani Brigade

The brigade that he served in, Golani, has made headlines due to several reports of the brigade losing soldiers. On Wednesday, six Golani soldiers also fell in combat in southern Lebanon, but from its 51st Battalion. Hezbollah weapons confiscated by soldiers from the IDF's Commando Brigade in southern Lebanon, November 16, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

However, other reports have shown soldiers from the brigade eliminating Hezbollah terrorists and seizing weapons.