MK Gantz says judicial reform partly responsible for Oct. 7

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

MK Benny Gantz slammed Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin on X/Twitter on Saturday evening after Levin made an earlier statement supporting the judicial reform movement.

In the response post, Gantz wrote that the judicial reform movement Levin led "brought disaster to the State of Israel, tore us apart from the inside, and has a large part in the fact that we reached October 7."

"The entire government and the prime minister have the ultimate responsibility to remove the issue from the chapter quickly, sharply, and clearly," Gantz concluded. 

According to Israeli media reports, Levin said on Saturday, "The time has come to provide full support for the restoration of the judicial and law enforcement systems."

