UNIFIL troops fired at 40 times during patrol

A UNIFIL patrol was fired at while conducting a patrol of a village in southern Lebanon, the organziation said in a statement Sunday.

The peacekeepers, who were French and Finnish, initially had their path blocked by a group of people, one of whom was armed. The patrol group moved around the obstruction and continued along their pre-planned route.

Nearly an hour later, the patrol was fired upon about 40 times from behind after the peacekeepers had just entered the village of Marrakech. UNIFIL said the gunfire was likely from non-state actors.

The patrol quickly left the area while staying on their route and got safely to the UNIFIL base in Deir Kifa. UNIFIL immediately informed the Lebanese Armed Forces about the incident.

No peacekeepers were injured, though some of the vehicles had bullet impacts.