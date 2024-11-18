Noose found in prison cell of PMO document leak suspect Eliezer Feldstein

Prison guards found a noose in the cell of the main suspect in the PMO leak scandal, Eliezer Feldstein, that required his immediate transfer to a suicide prevention cell, Israeli media reported on Sunday, citing the Israel Prison Services (IPS).

The IPS stated that the move was taken "to ensure his safety and well-being." The circumstances surrounding the incident remain confidential to protect Feldstein's privacy.

The transfer occurred a day after prosecutors indicated that they intended to charge Feldstein for his involvement in the theft and leak of classified IDF documents, which were leaked to foreign media, including German tabloid Bild and the Jewish Chronicle. L-R: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Eliezer Feldstein, a suspect in the leaked PMO documents case (illustrative) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK, SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

According to the prosecution and investigation findings, Feldstein's actions "severely endangered state security."

This is a developing story.