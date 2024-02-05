Prisoner rights violated more frequently since start of war against Hamas

The current war with Hamas has led to overcrowding in the Israel Prisons Service (IPS) system to such an extent that it is violating the rights of both Jewish and Arab-Israeli prisoners according to the international law standard mandated minimum cell space, a new Public Defender report said on Tuesday.

The report called the violations an “unprecedented harm” to prisoner rights which framed a “terribly depressing picture,” in which prisoners are nowhere near the four-and-half square meter minimum afforded them under international law.

In fact, Israeli prisoners’ rights have been violated in this area for years, with insufficient minimum cell space per prisoner, and consecutive governments have committed to fixing the situation under order from the High Court of Justice.

Arguably, the government and the IPS were making extremely slow, but steady progress on the issue until the outbreak of the war, when the situation got dramatically worse due to the influx into the IPS system of large volumes of new Palestinian arrestees.

However, the Public Defender slammed the IPS as being passive and ignoring the issue even after it became clear that the war would not end in a matter of weeks.

In other words, the Public Defender said that the IPS needed to radically reevaluate its policies already by late October or early November to avoid what has happened: a long-term extended violation of prisoners' rights to minimum space.

Which prisoners are being impacted?

The limited cell space is not only negatively impacting hard-core security prisoners but is also harming the rights of violators convicted of much lower-grade run-of-the-mill non-violent crimes. Advertisement

The report is based on visits to the IPS facilities in December 2023.

The IPS responded to the report by saying that it has been acting under emergency measures since the start of the war regarding both security and common criminal prisoners.

Further, the IPS said that when Acting IPS Chief Kobi Yacobi entered office on January 24 he requested a prison-wide inmates status report.

Also, he pressed to move forward with government decision 888 to add new prisons facilities and space to comply with a High Court ruling on the issue.

However, the report said that merely adding new space and building new facilities will take too long.

Rather, the report said that the IPS and the government must rethink the basic policies of imprisonment in Israel to move toward releasing low-grade criminals earlier and to rehabilitative programs over imprisonment in the first place for certain low-grade criminals.

In addition, the report said that the government and IPS should hold fewer defendants in detention during their trials until they are actually convicted.

In 2022, Public Defender Anat Meisad Canaan said "from an objective viewpoint the percentage of detentions in Israel is one of the highest. Also the conditions are demoralizing. Israel still Is not meeting the standards for jail cell space required from the High Court of Justice. We still have not gotten to a situation where every prisoner in Israel has at least three square meters. Those who are most harmed by all of this are the weaker sector clients of society.”

In December 2021, then justice minister Gideon Sa’ar and then finance minister Avigdor Liberman fought over the correct way to fulfill a High Court of Justice order to provide every prisoner the minimum cell space due under international law.

A spokesman for Liberman at the time indicated that the professional levels of the relevant ministries were negotiating over the issue following an aggressive letter from Sa’ar warning of violating the High Court order.

Since the 2017 ruling, the High Court has pressed the prison system to completely revamp itself, build new facilities and alter policies to lead to early releases of certain categories of prisoners in order to meet the minimum international standard that every prisoner will have 4.5 meters of cell space.

Although consecutive governments accepted the decision and worked the last few years toward meeting the High Court ruling with some success, large numbers of prisoners still had substantially less space than required even before the current war, and the situation is now desperately worse according to the new report.

A separate aspect of the report also highlighted the violation of Palestinian security prisoner rights in which their mattresses are taken from them, such that they sleep on bare bedframes.

Further, the report said that in one case, Jewish security prisoner’s mattresses were also taken from them.

However, later the IPS said this had been an error, whereas it said it had a policy to do so with Palestinian security prisoners.

Also, the report said that Palestinian security prisoners were made to eat in darkness part of the time since they are not given electricity between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

All of these issues were flagged as violations, including the different treatment of Palestinian and Jewish security prisoners. The report noted that the IPS said the policy was based on anticipated threat levels, without explaining what that meant.