Hamas political office in Doha has not been permanently closed, Qatari foreign ministry says

The political office of the Palestinian terror group, Hamas, in Doha has not been permanently closed, Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said on Tuesday.

Al-Ansari said leaders of the Hamas negotiating team were not in Doha.

This comes following reports that senior members of Hamas's leadership outside of Gaza have been in Turkey in recent days, Israeli state broadcaster KAN reported on Sunday.

An American source confirmed to KAN earlier in November that Qatar had agreed to remove Hamas from its territory.

However, a Turkish diplomatic source said on Monday that reports that Hamas's office had moved to Turkey do not reflect the truth. A demonstrator waves Turkish and Palestinian flags during a protest to express support for Palestinians in Gaza, a day ahead of the anniversary of the October 7th attack, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

The American source spoke to KAN after an earlier report from the state broadcaster claimed that Qatar had told the terrorist group, "You are not welcome here."

Additionally, Reuters had also reported that the US was exerting pressure on Doha to expel Hamas weeks after the terror organization rejected the latest hostage deal/ceasefire proposal.

Sam Halpern contributed to this report.