PM spokesperson verified with Eli Feldestein whether doc was transferred to Bild contact - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesperson, Jonatan Urich, confirmed with Eli Feldstein, the primary suspect in the PMO leak scandal, that Feldstein had passed the classified document to the intermediary responsible for delivering it to the German tabloid Bild, KAN News reported on Tuesday.

The contact was reportedly a former Netanyahu adviser, Srulik Einhorn, nicknamed "Husseid."

On Sunday, prosecutors said they intended to charge Feldstein for his involvement in the theft and leak of classified IDF documents, which were leaked to foreign media, including Bild and The Jewish Chronicle.