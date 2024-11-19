IDF kills Hezbollah medium range rocket array chief Ali Tawfiq Dweiq in Lebanon

Israel Air Force jets eliminated Ali Tawfiq Dweiq, Hezbollah's medium-range rocket array chief, in a Monday strike in Kfar Jouz in southern Lebanon, the military said on Tuesday.

Dweiq reportedly oversaw the rocket array since September of this year and was responsible for the firing of some 300 rockets to Israeli territory, including the Haifa area.

In recent months, the IDF said it had struck infrastructure belonging to the terror group's medium-range rocket array, including rocket launchers and weapons storage facilities.

Also on Tuesday, the IDF said that troops of the 98th Division had begun targeted raids on terror facilities belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Ground troops operate in southern Lebanon

The military added that the raids were carried out based on intelligence information and aided by the air force. IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. November 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF said soldiers under the command of the 91st Division continued to operate against terror targets in southern Lebanon, the IDF stated.

In one operation, soldiers located and destroyed an underground tunnel stretching dozens of meters, where they uncovered and confiscated weapons, including ammunition and RPGs.

Troops also located weapons stockpiles and observation posts located in a schoolyard in a village in southern Lebanon.